Cardinal Newman joins Halloween for Hunger efforts for Neighbour to Neighbour

Every Halloween, thousands of staff and students all over Canada participated in Halloween for Hunger on Oct. 31, by signing up with the Free the Children campaign.

Stoney Creek's Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School was no exception.

Halloween for Hunger encourages students to go door-to-door asking people for canned goods or non-perishable food items, instead of candy. The canned goods collected are donated to local food shelters to help the less fortunate, as well as breakfast and lunch programs in elementary schools.

Cardinal Newman had students volunteer for Christian Service hours to collect non-perishable food items in the afternoon or early evening. Students in groups of four, with a driver, head out from one neighbourhood to the next to collect the canned goods. By the end of the night, the canned goods are dropped off to the student council to be boxed and sorted.

Flyers announcing the annual collection of the non-perishable food items were handed out a week earlier for households to be aware of the campaign. On Halloween night, the volunteers returned to the same neighbourhoods to collect food items.

The food was stored in the school’s Chapel for the next day to be donated to a local food shelter. Donations are then presented to Neighbour to Neighbour on the west Mountain.

Students realize the importance of the campaign and understand that four out of 10 food bank users are children. Children who are hungry are less likely to concentrate in school and can be more prone to illness.

Cardinal Newman Grade 11 student Matthew Sbrissa, student council publicity coordinator, feels Halloween for Hunger is a perfect way to give back to the community and lend a helping hand to those in need.

“This initiative towards helping those who go without food has given me an amazing opportunity to give back to my own community in a very positive manner," he said. Although I did not collect the canned goods myself, the rest of our student council as well as myself spent our whole night in order to package, prepare, and organize the non-perishables, in order to extend a helping hand towards our partners in this fight against hunger. We all felt as this would be one small step closer to find the cure for hunger within our community.”