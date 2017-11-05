75 ways to save money on household expenses

“We give them ideas to take home and think about,” says Brady.

During her presentation, she will also go over ways to save on electrical bills, from turning off lights when not in a room to switching to LED bulbs, which offer longevity and low running costs, and buying high-efficiency appliances.

“Look for coupons from your hydro-electric provider,” she advises.

When it comes to groceries, having a weekly meal plan and preparing a shopping list based on that can help you economize, says Brady.

“If you plan it out — say you make a roast on Sunday — you can plan out how you are going to use the leftovers in different meals,” she suggests. “You’re also not buying too much that way.”

Weekly flyers that arrive in Hamilton Community News papers each week are a good source, she says. You can comparison shop and use stores’ price matching policies to your advantage to save time and money.

“That will save you a lot of time, going to one store and showing the flyers so they price match it for you,” says Brady.

She will also talk about smartphone apps such as Checkout 51 and Flipp that offer coupons or rebates.

November is Financial Literacy Month.

The Credit Counselling Society offers services such as credit counselling and budgeting assistance. Many of the services are offered at no cost.

The society offers live workshops and webinars on more than 20 topics; see nomoredebts.org.