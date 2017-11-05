75 ways to save money on household expenses

If you’ve got 90 minutes, Laurie Brady will tell you dozens of ways to help you keep more cash in your pocket.
Brady, a financial educator with the Credit Counselling Society, is holding three workshops this month where participants will get tips on how to save on recurring bills.
“It’s a fun workshop,” says Brady. “It’s fun, friendly and interactive.”
“They’ll leave with 75 different ways to save on household expenses.”
At the workshop, Brady goes over possible savings on monthly costs such as utilities, communications, transportation, entertainment groceries and personal items.
Shopping around is one way to lower bills, she advises.
“Is there a way you can get the same services, but for a lower price?”
For example, are you watching all the channels you are paying for in your cable package? Would Netflix or another online service provide the entertainment you need so you can cut the cord with your current provider?
As far as communications, Brady offers the idea of hanging up on your landline telephone and using just a cellphone. There are caveats, of course, such as wireless phones not working if cell towers go down during an electrical blackout.
It’s up to each individuals to decide what changes will work for them, she says.
“We give them ideas to take home and think about,” says Brady.
During her presentation, she will also go over ways to save on electrical bills, from turning off lights when not in a room to switching to LED bulbs, which offer longevity and low running costs, and buying high-efficiency appliances.
“Look for coupons from your hydro-electric provider,” she advises.
When it comes to groceries, having a weekly meal plan and preparing a shopping list based on that can help you economize, says Brady.
“If you plan it out — say you make a roast on Sunday — you can plan out how you are going to use the leftovers in different meals,” she suggests. “You’re also not buying too much that way.”
Weekly flyers that arrive in Hamilton Community News papers each week are a good source, she says. You can comparison shop and use stores’ price matching policies to your advantage to save time and money.
“That will save you a lot of time, going to one store and showing the flyers so they price match it for you,” says Brady.
She will also talk about smartphone apps such as Checkout 51 and Flipp that offer coupons or rebates.
November is Financial Literacy Month.
The Credit Counselling Society offers services such as credit counselling and budgeting assistance. Many of the services are offered at no cost.
The society offers live workshops and webinars on more than 20 topics; see nomoredebts.org.
