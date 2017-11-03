Fish sanctuary in Dundas' Spencer Creek would benefit limited spawning areas

Designating at least part of Spencer Creek a fish sanctuary would benefit Hamilton's most important lake fish spawning creek, says the Royal Botanical Gardens head of natural lands.

No such sanctuary currently exists, and fishing in-season species is legal, even in spawning areas during the annual salmon run-up the creek.

"Spencer Creek is part of a unique group of streams that have a very short length of stream usable for spawning fish, limited by the short distance between the escarpment and the lake," Tys Theysmeyer said.

He said Grindstone Creek — running between Flamborough and Burlington — is similar. Unlike Spencer Creek, Grindstone has a seasonal fish sanctuary that bans all fishing from January to April and from October to December. Spencer Creek currently does not have a provincial fish sanctuary, so fishing for anything currently in season is permitted. Grindstone has one of 64 sanctuaries within the same zone as Spencer, which covers southern Ontario.

Salmon swimming upstream from Lake Ontario through Spencer Creek has attracted a large number of interested people the last few weeks. Social media like Facebook has been busy with related comments, including suggestions that some people have been fishing illegally in the creek during the salmon spawning runs. Some people reported making complaints to Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources.

A ministry spokesperson said she could not confirm any reports, investigations or charges, and getting that information would take at least a week or two.

Although the salmon fishing season's last day was Sept. 30, Spencer Creek does have an exemption that permits salmon and trout to be fished year-round, between Cootes Drive and the lake.

Theysmeyer said that stretch of creek contains no salmon or trout spawning habitat.

Salmon fishing on the west side of Cootes Drive in Spencer Creek is unlawful after Sept. 30.

All Atlantic salmon fishing in Spencer Creek is under a catch-and-release program, so Atlantic salmon caught must be thrown back, a Ministry of Natural Resources spokesperson confirmed.