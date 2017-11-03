Hamilton faith communities join for Canada 150 Multi-faith Celebration

The Association of Dundas Churches invites residents to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by witnessing faith communities working together.

The Canada 150 Multi-faith Celebration tells the story of how the different faith groups have shaped and enriched Canada’s history in Hamilton over the last 150 years.

Representatives from Baha’i, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Indigenous, Sikh, Jewish and Muslim communities have joined forces to present the celebration.

An opening event and exhibit takes place on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7-9 p.m. at Dundas Museum and Archives, 139 Park St. W.

The program will begin with an address by Franklyn McNaughton, cultural co-ordinator for the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre. The keynote address on Canadian religion will be given by Prof. Anne Pearson of McMaster University, a member of the Bahà’i faith. Minoa Moslehi will then offer an Iranian woman’s perspective on religious oppression and life as a refugee in Canada, and Dr. Mahendra Deonaarain will tell the story of healing and forgiveness that came after the burning of Hindu temple after 9/11.

Religious artifacts will be on display and remain at the museum until the new year. A musical interlude will be provided by the Buddhist community. Refreshments will be served.

The Canada 150 Multi-faith Celebration main event takes place on Nov. 19 from 2-5 p.m. at Dundas Baptist Church, 201 Governor’s Rd., when multi-faith festivities and main stage performances run from 2-4:30 p.m. and feature chanting, dancing, drumming, choral music, martial arts and much more.

Guided meditation will be available for those who wish to participate. Each faith community will have a visual display, as well as samples of food.

The Canada 150 Multi-faith Celebration is presented free to the community through a grant from the Hamilton Community Foundation, and is appropriate for all ages.