Melanie Parish aids in starting PFLAG Hamilton Wentworth

Parish and Rutherford had lunch together a couple of times, they laughed, flirted, attended church and played board games. Eventually, they became lovers.

• • •

Rutherford, a leading expert in autism and a graduate of Yale University, accepted a position as tenure track professor of psychology and director of the Human Development Centre at McMaster University in Hamilton in 2002. The couple, whose relationship began two years earlier, married in 2003 — among the first same-sex couples to do so after Ontario law changed. Another two years later, they welcomed twin boys into the world. The babies were conceived by harvesting Rutherford’s eggs, fertilizing them using donor sperm through in vitro fertilization and implanting them in Parish’s uterus.

Unhappy with provincial law that required the non-gestational parent to adopt children born to a same-sex couple, Rutherford and Parish fought and won an Ontario challenge in 2006, allowing them to be recognized on their children’s birth certificates as legal parents.

Not everyone can take on the powerful wheels of big government and emerge victorious, but Parish rejects a term like pioneers to describe the accomplishment.

“I like creating new things in the world, and we’re proud of the fact that we were able to change a law ... but I wouldn’t call us trail blazers,” she said. “We’re able to enjoy our privilege. We can do some of these other things.”

After knowing for years that he wanted to transition, Parish’s husband Mel transitioned in 2008. Rutherford told More Magazine in July 2010 that as he approached his 40th birthday, he knew the timing was right. His family was complete and he had earned tenure at McMaster, which meant his job would not be in jeopardy if he transitioned. A year’s sabbatical also provided the perfect opportunity to make a fresh start.

Rutherford told his colleagues and students he would be using masculine pronouns when he returned to work the following year.

He started weekly testosterone injections, and within three months, people he had never met assumed he was a man. Rutherford’s transition continues to be remarkable in its unremarkability.

• • •

Parish can’t recall the circumstances under which she attended her first PFLAG meeting.

Formerly known as an acronym for Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, PFLAG was formed in the United States in 1972. It is a secular support group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and two-spirited persons and/or families, friends and allies.

Almost two decades later, Parish said she might have decided on her own to go, or Rutherford could have suggested it.

What Parish does remember is the impact the meetings had on her life. In a safe and respectful environment, she asked questions and found answers; she shared her own experiences and gained insight from others.

“I found it to be an incredibly helpful place,” she said. “Some people don’t have any support at all. They live and work in an environment that is painful and scary, and they’re worried about losing their church and their family.

“PFLAG is a place to talk, a place where people can share freely without worrying what other people think.”

Wanting to give back to the community where she feels “super privileged,” Parish helped found the Hamilton Wentworth chapter of PFLAG Canada last fall.

“I was looking for a way to volunteer and be helpful in Hamilton. I wanted to be involved with something that mattered to me, and PFLAG matters to me,” said Parish.

“I can’t think of a better community to support than Hamilton’s LGBTQ community. I feel Hamilton is a tough place. People fear they will lose their jobs, their income and become incredibly marginalized.”

The Hamilton Wentworth chapter of PFLAG meets the first Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. at First Unitarian, 170 Dundurn St. S. All ages and ethnicities welcome.

Meetings are free and no prior registration is necessary. Visit pflaghamiltonwentworth.ca or www.facebook.com/PFLAGHamiltonWentworth.

