Jewish Farming in South Central Ontario topic of David Loewith presentation

David Loewith will be the guest speaker when the Jewish Genealogical Society of Hamilton and Area meets Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Anshe Sholom.

The topic of Loewith’s presentation is Jewish Farming in South Central Ontario.

From Nazi-controlled Czechoslovakia in 1938 to the establishment of Copetown’s Summitholm Holsteins in 1947 and the rise of their large and successful dairy enterprise, Loewith will regale his audience with tales of the Jewish farming pioneer families, such as the Poppers, Ecksteins and, of course, the Loewiths.

Loewith is the president of Joe Loewith and Sons Ltd., a multi-generational dairy farm located in Ancaster.