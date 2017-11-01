Thank a veteran with free Great Clips haircut

For the second consecutive year, Great Clips is showing its appreciation to veterans and giving customers a way to thank those who have served or are serving in the Canadian Armed Force.

On Nov. 11, all non-veteran customers who receive a service at a Great Clips salon will get a free haircut card they can give to a veteran or an active member of the Canadian Armed Force. Those veterans and active service members can get either a free haircut or a card to use later. The cards can be redeemed from Nov. 12 to Nov. 30 at any Great Clips salon with proof of military service (CFOne card).

Limit one card per customer, while supplies last.

In the Hamilton area, there are Great Clips locations at the Centre on Barton, 1241 Barton St. E.; Unit Q10, 1400 Upper James St., Suite 12; 1170 Rymal Rd. E., Unit C6; and at 1191 Wilson St. E., Ancaster.

