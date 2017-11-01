Dundas Works generates a vision for the Valley Town

After two public round tables, Dundas residents have identified its built and natural world, heritage, small-town social connection and demographic diversity as key to the town’s quality of life and survival.

The values are leading Dundas Works to host a third public discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 7-9 p.m. at the Salvation Army. The focus for the roundtable is “Transportation and Connection: Walkability, Bikeability and Accessibility,” which is one of many key topics necessary to develop and detail a positive, proactive and effective long-term vision for the Valley Town.

“At our last roundtable on public spaces, we celebrated what we have today and now wish to identify possible improvements to our local infrastructure,” said Bob James, one of the founding members. “In this meeting, we plan to break into working sub groups based on interest. The roundtable format will continue in those smaller groups to give everyone a voice.”

Future topics include affordability and development, public assets and the democratic deficit.