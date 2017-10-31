St. Martin of Tours Catholic Elementary School celebrates Halloween

Community 12:47 PM by Laura Lennie Stoney Creek News

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Elementary School was abuzz with Halloween spirit on Oct. 31.

Students got a chance to don costumes and participate in a variety of activities centred around the spooky holiday.


