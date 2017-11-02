Royal Canadian Legion Branch 622 Ladies Auxiliary active on Remembrance Day and throughout the year

Remembrance Day is a busy time for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 622 Ladies Auxiliary.

Once again, the group is welcoming the community to attend its annual Nov. 11 luncheon, which is expected to fill both the legion's main hall and east room following the 11 a.m. memorial service at the Stoney Creek cenotaph.

Barb Britton, secretary/treasurer, and member Pat Sindrey are among the estimated 50 women who make up the ladies auxiliary at Branch 622.

"We'll be making a lot of sandwiches," noted Sindrey.

The Remembrance Day luncheon is just one of several events the ladies auxiliary puts on throughout the year. The group awards student bursaries, contributes to the lighting of the punch bowl cross, hosts luncheons for the Rotary Club of East Hamilton and offers members an opportunity to participate in a range of activities, like darts, cribbage and euchre. The ladies auxiliary also provides financial support to the legion.

After Remembrance Day, the ladies auxiliary will focus its efforts on its annual Christmas bazaar. This year's event will coincide with the Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ladies auxiliary is also looking for community-minded women to join its ranks. Members pay an annual fee of $17. They do not need to be legion members.

"We're looking for people who dedicate their time to the community that they live in," said Britton.

Members of the ladies auxiliary are eligible to access post-secondary educational bursaries for their children or grandchildren. Members also have an opportunity to compete in activities at the local, district or provincial level. For those who advance beyond the district level, the ladies auxiliary can provide support using proceeds from its pie table during Friday night fish fries at the legion.

The ladies auxiliary at branch 622 recently celebrated its 80th anniversary. Mayor Fred Eisenberger, MPP Paul Miller and Coun. Doug Conley were among those on hand for the celebrations.