Hamilton Catholic school board raises awareness of child abuse on Purple Shirt Day

Students and staff all across the Hamilton Catholic school board worked closely with the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies to raise awareness for Dress Purple Day on Oct. 24.
The event is designed to break the silence around child abuse.
Students and staff were encouraged to wear purple and to stand up and speak out while sharing a message that child abuse can be prevented. The day served as a reminder that everyone needs to work together to keep children safe.
Every October, the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies provides information on how to identify and prevent child abuse. The goals include educating communities, school boards and schools that calling a Children’s Aid Society is one of the most effective ways to stop child abuse.
Dress Purple Day was a provincewide event to show a commitment to children’s rights to safety and well-being.
Child abuse can include physical, emotional or sexual abuse, or neglect.
The schools that participated in the event had classroom resources intended for teachers to review with students. Teachers had conversations about safety at home and how to ask for help if students are ever in need. Teachers can sometimes be the closest people children can turn to when they are in trouble.
Natalia Guzzo, a Grade 6 student at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School, felt wearing purple allowed her to bring attention to a serious issue while showing that children who are being abused are not alone.
“Wearing a purple shirt like my other classmates and students gave us all an opportunity to bring awareness to this important day," she said. "All of us coming together gave a voice to those in the dark and (it's) showing that we are trying to break the silence of child abuse, one step at a time.”
