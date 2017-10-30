Hamilton Catholic school board raises awareness of child abuse on Purple Shirt Day

Students and staff all across the Hamilton Catholic school board worked closely with the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies to raise awareness for Dress Purple Day on Oct. 24.

The event is designed to break the silence around child abuse.

Students and staff were encouraged to wear purple and to stand up and speak out while sharing a message that child abuse can be prevented. The day served as a reminder that everyone needs to work together to keep children safe.

Every October, the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies provides information on how to identify and prevent child abuse. The goals include educating communities, school boards and schools that calling a Children’s Aid Society is one of the most effective ways to stop child abuse.