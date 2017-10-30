St. Joseph's Healthcare looks to take the stress out of mammograms with new breast imaging technique

Sure enough, Salciccioli visited St. Joseph’s for tomography this September and wasn’t left playing the waiting game.

“It’s nice not to wait a couple of days for any call back,” she said.

Salciccioli, 62, has been receiving breast cancer screening since age 51. She considers herself fortunate that doctors detected her 2014 breast cancer in its early stages.

Dr. Narry Muhn, lead radiologist in the breast imaging and breast procedures department at St. Joseph’s, said tomosynthesis is a different type of mammogram that can offer better detection and fewer call-backs.

“The camera moves around the breast, as opposed to the standard mammogram which is just a static picture that just goes down right through it,” she said.

The imaging technique is best suited to patients who have dense breast tissue, because tumours are more difficult to spot on mammograms for these patients.

As Muhn explained, fatty breast tissue appears black on a mammogram, whereas tumors show up as white. But on dense tissue, almost the entire breast will appear as white.

“So you can see that to find a white tumour amongst that dense tissue would be very hard,” said Muhn. “Tomosynthesis helps because as (the camera) moves, if it’s normal tissue it just kind of fades away. If it’s an actual real tumour or mass, then it would stay in focus for several times as the camera goes through it.”

Lina Jusdanis, senior mammography technologist at St. Joseph’s Women’s Health Centre, said women with dense breast tissue receiving their first mammogram are often ideal candidates for tomography. Patients with previous breast cancer or a breast lump can also be sent to St. Joseph’s for the breast imaging technique.

Since the King Street campus received its tomography machine last November, Jusdanis said roughly 1,000 women – and the occasional man – have been screened. The state-of-the-art tomography machine was brought to St. Joseph’s with support from the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation.

Dr. Peter Lovrics, head of general surgery at St. Joseph’s, said the tomography machine can be a useful tool to reduce the number of call-backs and hospital trips for those being screened for breast cancer. Lovrics also treats Salciccioli and handled her 2014 surgery.

“Often with a mammogram, you will see an abnormality and because it looks different, it leads to more imaging and a biopsy, unnecessary stress and anxiety,” said Lovrics. “With the tomosynthesis, because they can get a better image and they can see, almost in 3-D, that can often lead to fewer biopsies and fewer call backs being done. They can say, ‘Look, this is not abnormal, or this is just normal breast tissue and there’s nothing to worry about.’”

