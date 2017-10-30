Last sale of year Saturday at Hamilton Mountain Farmers Market

The Hamilton Mountain Farmers Market is wrapping up its season on Saturday.

This will be the last sale at the market, which runs 7-11 a.m. at the corner of Mountain Park and Viewpoint avenues.

At the market this week will be a large variety of apples, including honey crisp, ambrosia and gala, as well as a good selection of locally grown or produced potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, onions, garlic, cauliflower, broccoli, leeks, seedless cucumbers, carrots, varieties of squash, eggs, honey, maple syrup, herbs, spices, baked goods and more.

