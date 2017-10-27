Don't miss final weekend for Hamilton Fall Garden and Mum Show

There is a show in town that defies all others in the region when it comes to flower displays. The Hamilton Fall Garden and Mum Show is on now at Gage Park and this extravaganza should not be missed. The cornucopia of colours and spectacular arrangements are a sight to behold, especially at this time of the year when most flowers have withered away for the season.

There are a variety of plants and accents that combine with extraordinary mums to make even the most experienced gardeners take a second look. The theme – Under the Big Top – lives up to its name. There are wonderful floral zoo animals hidden and on display throughout the display. A carousel and train outdoors provide fun for all ages.

The chrysanthemums are stunning to study and the colours are bold and showy, just as any circus-goer would expect. And there is so much more! Listen to the sounds of a steel drum as the melodies waft through the greenhouse; check out the Trillium award winners; stop by the café for a snack and definitely don’t miss the Vendor’s Marketplace. There is sure to be something for yourself or for a gift for that special someone. Artisans ply their wares, many handcrafted and unique.

Forget about the cold weather outdoors. The Hamilton Fall Garden and Mum Show is the best flower show of the season and a must-see for all. The chrysanthemum display is nothing less than spectacular. This show is almost century old and great for the whole family. Many visitors return year after year. The show, enclosed within the beautiful 20,000-square-foot greenhouse at Gage Park in Hamilton, runs until Oct. 29 and is open every day, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine. I’ll see you at the Vendor's Marketplace!