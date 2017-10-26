Hamilton-area volunteer firefighters honoured for years of service

For John Schrock, being a volunteer firefighter was its own reward.
Back in the summer of 1972, Schrock was helping out at the Winona Peach Festival when he noticed several people on the festival’s committee were also volunteer firefighters.
When asked what he liked most about his time as a volunteer, Schrock replied, “Just the guys. Being part of the community, that’s what it was all about. We looked after the skating rink (in Winona Park) back then and all kinds of stuff.”
Schrock retired in 2004 after 32 years of service. When he first started out, the Barton Street fire station was known as Station 2, part of the former Saltfleet Township. Saltfleet eventually became part of the City of Stoney Creek and in 2001, Station 2 became the City of Hamilton’s Station 16.
A truck driver by trade, Schrock spent 14 years working for Stoney Creek Dairy and also did long-haul runs back-and-forth to Boston twice weekly.
Despite the hectic schedule, Schrock was able to balance his work, volunteer and personal life.
“A lot of (the volunteering) was night stuff and I was home every other day,” he said.
Schrock was one of 30 retired volunteer firefighters honoured at an Oct. 24 volunteer appreciation dinner at Liuna Gardens in Winona.
For Schrock, the event was a chance to re-connect with old friends.
“I’m meeting some of the guys from 32 years ago,” he said. “We used to have some pretty good times.”
Paul Leggatt, president of the Greater Hamilton Volunteer Firefighters Association, said the event was designed to honour retired volunteers with 10 to 40 years of service. The event also recognized the volunteers’ first union executive from 2002. Hamilton’s volunteer firefighters are now part of CLAC Local 911.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Leggatt. “We have firefighters from all across the city, from old Stoney Creek, Ancaster, Glanbrook, Flamborough and Dundas.”
Retirees received watches or plaques as tokens of appreciation.
Jim Skinner, a 25-year volunteer, split his time between Dundas – where he spent 19 years – and six years in Ancaster.
He retired as a volunteer firefighter in 2004.
Skinner’s neighbour, a volunteer firefighter in Greensville who later became a full-time Dundas firefighter, got him hooked.
“He got me started,” said Skinner. “It’s an addiction, once you get started on it.”
A sports enthusiast, Skinner enjoyed the physical aspects of firefighting.
“It was something I always enjoyed. It was fun,” he said.
Skinner balanced his volunteer duties during a 33-year teaching career, which included a lengthy stay at Spencer Valley elementary school.
Whether he was teaching students or putting out fires, Skinner enjoyed connecting with people in small-town communities.
“When I taught in rural communities, the parents of the kids I taught were often volunteers as well,” Skinner recalled. “They knew when I had been out. And they would say, ‘Be easy on this man, he’s been up all night.’”
Skinner, and Flamborough-area volunteer Adam Gall, were also part of the team that helped achieve union certification for Hamilton’s volunteer firefighters.
A volunteer for about 10 years when he retired, Gall pursued firefighting as a change of pace from his career as a real estate development lawyer.
“I just wanted to do something very different,” he said. “It’s kind of the opposite of law. In law, you’ve got things always ongoing and deadlines to meet. In firefighting you have an incident, you go, you clean it up, you’re done. I’ve always done many different things.”
