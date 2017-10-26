Hamilton-area volunteer firefighters honoured for years of service

Paul Leggatt, president of the Greater Hamilton Volunteer Firefighters Association, said the event was designed to honour retired volunteers with 10 to 40 years of service. The event also recognized the volunteers’ first union executive from 2002. Hamilton’s volunteer firefighters are now part of CLAC Local 911.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Leggatt. “We have firefighters from all across the city, from old Stoney Creek, Ancaster, Glanbrook, Flamborough and Dundas.”

Retirees received watches or plaques as tokens of appreciation.

Jim Skinner, a 25-year volunteer, split his time between Dundas – where he spent 19 years – and six years in Ancaster.

He retired as a volunteer firefighter in 2004.

Skinner’s neighbour, a volunteer firefighter in Greensville who later became a full-time Dundas firefighter, got him hooked.

“He got me started,” said Skinner. “It’s an addiction, once you get started on it.”

A sports enthusiast, Skinner enjoyed the physical aspects of firefighting.

“It was something I always enjoyed. It was fun,” he said.

Skinner balanced his volunteer duties during a 33-year teaching career, which included a lengthy stay at Spencer Valley elementary school.

Whether he was teaching students or putting out fires, Skinner enjoyed connecting with people in small-town communities.

“When I taught in rural communities, the parents of the kids I taught were often volunteers as well,” Skinner recalled. “They knew when I had been out. And they would say, ‘Be easy on this man, he’s been up all night.’”

Skinner, and Flamborough-area volunteer Adam Gall, were also part of the team that helped achieve union certification for Hamilton’s volunteer firefighters.

A volunteer for about 10 years when he retired, Gall pursued firefighting as a change of pace from his career as a real estate development lawyer.

“I just wanted to do something very different,” he said. “It’s kind of the opposite of law. In law, you’ve got things always ongoing and deadlines to meet. In firefighting you have an incident, you go, you clean it up, you’re done. I’ve always done many different things.”

