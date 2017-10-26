Volunteers drivers, diners needed by VON Hamilton

VON Hamilton is looking for volunteers for all of its community support programs, including congregate dining and medical transportation.

Volunteers with the congregate dining program provide transportation and assistance to individuals so they can interact with peers and share a nutritious meal and social time together. Volunteers are required on Tuesdays over the lunch hour to help at one of two locations.

Volunteer drivers are needed to take seniors to medical appointments and provide friendly support while waiting. Schedules are very flexible.

For more information, call 905-529-0700 or email oncsshamilton@von.ca.

