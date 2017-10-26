Legion accepting entries for annual Remembrance contest for students

Royal Canadian Legion Zone B6 is looking for entries for its 2017 Remembrance Day poster, essay and poetry contests.

The Legion encourages the tradition of honouring and remembering Canada’s military heritage through its annual contest for students.

Winning entries from the branch level move along to zone, district, provincial and national competitions.

Zone B6 encompasses Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Waterdown, Dundas, Ancaster and Burlington.