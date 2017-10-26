House of horrors set up for five-day run at Gage Park

The Nightmare on Elmore Drive has moved down to Gage Park.

The creators of the scare house that started on the east Mountain have set up shop at the lower city park for a five-day frightfest.

Nightmare on Elmore is holding its inaugural Hammertown Horror Fest from Friday through Halloween night.

From 5-7 p.m. nightly, the ghostly attraction is kid and “scared parent” friendly, say the creators. From 7-11 p.m., there will be actors in the haunted house to scare people.