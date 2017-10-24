Enter the Dundas Legion’s Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest

The Royal Canadian Legion in Dundas is conducting its annual Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest.

Students in Grade 1 to 12 are encouraged to submit poetry, posters and essays based on the theme of “Remembrance.” Winning entries have opportunities to win awards and gifts in up to five levels of judging.

Entry forms can be obtained by emailing tony@bratschitsch.com or by download from www.legion.ca/youth/contests.

Submissions with completed registration forms must be dropped off by Nov. 14 at the Royal Canadian Legion Valley City Branch 36, 280 King St. W., Dundas.