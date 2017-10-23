Stoney Creek Rotarians celebrate efforts to eradicate polio

Stoney Creek Rotarians willl help shine a light on World Polio Day on Oct. 24.

Thirty-eight years after Rotary International vowed to wipe the infectious disease off the face of the planet, major progress has been made.

Today, according to Rotary International, the polio endemic is active in only three countries, thanks in large part to Rotary efforts. For example, in 1995 alone, Rotarians, health workers and volunteers oversaw the immunization of 165 million children in China and India in one week.

Today, just a few hundred people are believed to be living with the disease in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

Tina Blatchford, president of the Rotary Club of Stoney Creek, said fighting polio is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by more than 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide.

On Oct. 24, Rotary Clubs in the 7090 District of Southern Ontario and New York State will gather at Niagara Falls to see the falls illuminated in yellow and blue for World Polio Day.

“Polio is only one of the initiatives but it’s a terrific success story,” said Blatchford.

In keeping with its efforts to promote peace and fight diseases, Stoney Creek Rotarians are looking to improve water and sanitation in Canadian Indigenous communities.

The Stoney Creek club actively raises funds and supports numerous causes, both locally and internationally. Over the past five years, the club has handed out over $92,000 to local groups like the Stoney Creek Community Food Bank, Scouts Canada and local high schools, plus international charitable disbursements to villages in Africa and Haiti.

“We support seniors and youth, Crown wards and all kinds of groups that have needs. Our motto is service above self,” said Blatchford.