Lime Ridge Mall promises city's largest reindeer at Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Community 08:01 AM Hamilton Mountain News

The Christmas tree at Lime Ridge Mall will be lit during a special ceremony Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

The mall promises the event will also include the largest reindeer ever in Hamilton and a special Juno Award-winning musical guest.

The tree is located at the mall’s centre court.

Lime Ridge Mall is located at 999 Upper Wentworth St.

