Ancaster Ministerial Association helps with fall cleanup

The Ancaster Ministerial Association is coming together this fall to help people who have difficulty looking after their properties due to age, illness or personal tragedy.

During the Community Unity initiative on Saturday, Nov. 4, volunteers will gather at Ryerson United Church, 265 Wilson St. E., at 8:15 a.m. to spend the morning raking leaves and tiding up yards and gardens for the winter.

The association — a partnership of local churches — has also reached out to area high schools for additional volunteers. A thank-you lunch for volunteers will be held at Ryerson from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The association has partnered with Ancaster Community Services to connect with those who need help with their properties and is also taking requests from the local community.