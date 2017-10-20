Hamilton-area organic farm co-operative looking to grow

An organic farming co-operative is looking to grow, with help from investors and landowners.

Mark Wozny, a member of the board of directors for Organic Farm Co-operative Inc., said the group is looking to sell 120 landowner shares, at $5,000 each.

Annual memberships are also available at $500, which entitles registrants to a weekly supply of food.

Wozny, a Stoney Creek resident, said the co-operative has agreed in principle to purchase a 39-hectare property in Norfork County, which is already certified organic. It currently produces organic popping corn.

Wozny said Organic Farm Co-operative has $256,000 on hand towards a down payment of $400,000 for the farm, valued at $899,000. The property includes a house, barn, numerous sheds and a greenhouse. Wozny said the group will be looking to purchase a second organic farm property at some point over the next two years.

“We would be looking to purchase farms in the future, as they become available,” said Wozny.

If the co-operative can secure ownership of the Norfolk County farm by next spring, Wozny said the farm could initially produce vegetables, poultry, goat and sheep products.

Shareholders who are landowners would also have access to raw milk products.

Wozny said the co-operative plans to pursue a sponsorship with a local food bank, to ensure nothing goes to waste.

Wonzy said the co-operative hopes to provide its owners and members with organic foods that are half the cost of comparable products offered in grocery stores.