Art sale benefits Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice

“I liked what I was doing, but I wasn’t satisfied,” says Deys.

She says she never wanted to paint to make money, it was always for her own relaxation.

Her work ranges from landscapes to portraits to abstracts. Deys would take a lot of photos while she was out and about and use them as the basis for many paintings.

Deys still paints every day. She often paints scenes on 2x3-inch pieces of canvas and leaves them around her room as unique decorations. Many are picked up by staff and visitors.

Along with Deys’ work, art created by other artists and day hospice clients will be up for sale on Nov. 4. One of the main contributors is Burt Schilthuis, her longtime friend.

Deys and Schilthuis have been painting and critiquing each other for over 20 years.

“We get together once a week to paint,” says Schilthuis.

For the past 11 years, they have held a show the first week of November at the Wellingstone, next door to the hospice.

Because of Deys’ condition, they decided to hold this year’s sale at the hospice and donate all the proceeds to the facility.

The Nov. 4 sale runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, 277 Stone Church Rd. East. Parking is available at the Wellingstone next door.

