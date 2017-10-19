Ancaster Lions donate $5K for Fieldcote expansion

The Ancaster Lions Club has kicked in $5,000 for Fieldcote museum’s expansion project.

The money was raised primarily through the Lions’ community food trailer, and craft and nostalgia shows at the Ancaster fairgrounds.

Club president Mel Dempsey said the Lions selected Fieldcote as the beneficiary of its endeavours because the museum renovations are a very worthy community cause.

“(Fieldcote is) the heritage of the community and tells the story of the community ... how it was formed and how it was built,” said Dempsey.

Fieldcote’s fundraising committee has a set goal to raise $500,000 of the $1.5 million cost of the renovation project. The City of Hamilton is looking to the federal and provincial governments to contribute $500,000 each.

The expansion project includes increasing the area of the building at 64 Sulphur Springs Rd. by about 5,300 sq. ft; making the facility accessible; adding a kitchen, washrooms, archive space and a meeting room for about 40 people; and implementing more permanent exhibition space.

Lois Corey, the museum’s curator, said $300,000 has been raised so far and the campaign is gaining momentum. Using money from the expansion fund, a local architectural firm has been retained and discussions are taking place to draw up final plans.

The museum collects, interprets and exhibits artifacts and artworks related to the history of Ancaster. But, Fieldcote, which Corey described as a “beautiful green oasis in the core of an increasingly urbanized environment,” has long outgrown the confines of its building. A larger, more permanent exhibition space would allow staff and volunteers to showcase more of Fieldcote’s 7,000 artifacts, most of which are currently stored offsite.

Fieldcote, however, is so much more than just a house of history, said Corey.

“It is a living, viable place where community is celebrated and creative interests are encouraged,” she said. “Fieldcote serves the entire community, offering a variety of programs and events for all ages and diverse backgrounds, and is financially accessible to all.”