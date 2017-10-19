CP Holiday Train arrives in Hamilton Nov. 28

The CP Holiday Train is getting ready to pull into the station.
The annual food drive by rail will be in Hamilton Nov. 28
The train will stop along Lawrence Road near Gage Park at 7:45 p.m. Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Kelly Prescott will perform from 8-8:40 p.m.
Food bank donations will be accepted during the stop
"The Holiday Train program is all about local food banks and food shelves and the critical role they play in our communities," says CP boss Keith Cree. "People come for the beautifully-lit train and stay for the incredible show — all in the name of community. The holiday season is the best time of the year, and we look forward to bringing together thousands of Canadians and Americans this season for this incredibly important cause and a great time."
