Visit downtown Dundas for Scarecrow Saturday

Scarecrows will invade King Street in Downtown Dundas on Saturday Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents are invited to visit the Valley Town to see the Downtown Dundas Business Improvement Area merchants compete for top honours by creating and displaying scarecrows. View all the creations from aboard a free horse-and-trolley ride; pick up and drop off location is the Collins Brewhouse’s driveway at 33 King St W.

At 10:45 a.m., kids of all ages are invited to meet at Eccles Auto Service, 121 King St. W., to join the annual costume parade led by the Dundas Pipes and Drums down King Street to Grafton Square, where Jude Johnson will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pumpkin pie and hot apple cider will be available, compliments of Downtown Dundas Business Improvement Area members.