McMaster University, Dundas church and Kurdish community team for supply shipment

It warms Lynn Dykeman’s heart to know Hamiltonians will go out of their way to improve the lives of people they will never meet.
Dykeman, who heads up the Kurdish Wheelchair Project, recently received photographs of the grateful recipients of 90 walkers, 56 canes, 150 wheelchairs and other much-needed medical supplies.
Children’s eyes are twinkling, a new-found sense of pride glows on young faces, and bodies ravaged by disease have become mobile. The supply shipment left Hamilton in late May and arrived in Northern Iraq near the end of July.
“These pictures make me want to cry tears of joy,” said Dykeman. “It was quite a project and this is why we do it.”
The 40-foot container’s shipment was made possible through a partnership between St. James Anglican Church in Dundas, McMaster University and the Hamilton Kurdish community. Together, the three groups raised $14,000 for the shipment, primarily through a dinner and silent auction.
The medical supplies travelled to Montreal by truck, before heading overseas by ship to Malta, then Turkey, and finally to Mersin, Mosul and Halabja.
The effort encountered an additional $3,000 in extra costs, said Dykeman, as the container was help up by paperwork and precautionary measures at both the Turkey and Iraq borders. Costs accumulate at the rate of $100 (U.S.) a day.
The July shipment is the second container that has made its way to the war-ravaged region under the auspices of the Kurdish Wheelchair Project. The first collection of medical supplies was sent in 2016 and was warmly welcomed by refugees after a three-month voyage.
Dykeman visited Northern Iraq nine years ago and witnessed firsthand the incredible shortage of medical supplies and the patients who were suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after the attempted genocide under the Islamic State and Saddam Hussein.
A social worker at McMaster-affiliated Stonechurch Family Health Centre, she set about gathering support to do what she could to assist.
“I am amazed at the depth of kindness and the resources that can be found in a community when people know there’s a cause,” said Dykeman. “I am also amazed by people’s willingness to work so hard for people they will never meet.
“We just did it because it was the right thing to do and because we knew we could.”
While Dykeman and the Kurdish Wheelchair Project would love to arrange for a third shipment, nothing has been planned.
“I get calls regarding more wheelchairs available, but the cost is about $18,000 (U.S.) now per shipment, and at this point, we do not have the resources to do it again,” said Dykeman.
