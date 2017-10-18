Winona Peach Festival thanks supporters at volunteer appreciation dinner

The Winona Peach Festival hosted its volunteer appreciation dinner Oct. 13 at Winona Vine Estates.

The event marked the final celebration of the 2017 festival and the event's 50-year milestone.

Seven past and present peach festival presidents were on hand for the dinner, which included the closing of a Winona Peach Festival time capsule.

This year's festival, which ran from Aug. 25 to 27, featured a flyover by the DC-3, drop-in by skydivers and visit by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who posed for selfies with fans and served up peach sundaes.