Hamilton Fall Garden and Mum Show opens Friday

This year’s Hamilton Fall Garden and Mum Show will feature more than 95,000 blooms.

The theme of the 97th annual event features dramatic floral displays in the theme of “Under the Big Top.”

It runs from Oct. 20 to Oct. 29 at the City of Hamilton’s Gage Park Greenhouse, 100 Main St. East.

The Mum Show offers free parking off Lawrence Road and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $6.75 ($5.75 for children and seniors; free for children under 5).