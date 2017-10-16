Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade looking for more hands

The Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade is in need of elves.

The organizing committee is looking for hands to assist with not only the parade this year, but also events in the future.

“Some of our committee members are retiring after serving for 11 years,” member and lineup coordinator Connie Behie says. “We’re really in need of new volunteers to ensure that we keep this long-standing tradition alive.”

The committee is looking for a bookkeeper to assist with tracking financials.

It’s also seeking individuals to help with fundraising for the parade and road crew duties on event day.

“The positions are great for any adults who can give a few hours a year in total to their community,” Behie said. “It’s very rewarding to be part of such a long-standing community event, especially on parade day when you see the thousands of happy faces along the route and know you’ve played a role in making it happen.”

The committee also is in need of volunteers to assist with carrying banners for the parade and other duties on event day.

Those positions are open to anyone 12 years of age and up. High school students can apply the hours toward their community service.

The Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade will be held on Dec. 2.

The 61st parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Gray Road, make its way up to King Street and then move west on King to Battlefield Drive.