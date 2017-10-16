Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade looking for more hands

The Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade is in need of elves.
The organizing committee is looking for hands to assist with not only the parade this year, but also events in the future.
“Some of our committee members are retiring after serving for 11 years,” member and lineup coordinator Connie Behie says. “We’re really in need of new volunteers to ensure that we keep this long-standing tradition alive.”
The committee is looking for a bookkeeper to assist with tracking financials.
It’s also seeking individuals to help with fundraising for the parade and road crew duties on event day.
“The positions are great for any adults who can give a few hours a year in total to their community,” Behie said. “It’s very rewarding to be part of such a long-standing community event, especially on parade day when you see the thousands of happy faces along the route and know you’ve played a role in making it happen.”
The committee also is in need of volunteers to assist with carrying banners for the parade and other duties on event day.
Those positions are open to anyone 12 years of age and up. High school students can apply the hours toward their community service.
The Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade will be held on Dec. 2.
The 61st parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Gray Road, make its way up to King Street and then move west on King to Battlefield Drive.
The event will feature about 75 bands, floats and groups.
Behie said in addition to volunteers, the parade would not be possible without its many generous supporters.
The event is sponsored by Heritage Green Community Trust and further helped along by donations from the downtown Stoney Creek Business Improvement Area, corporate sponsors and local service clubs, she said.
“The parade is all about people coming together for a festive and joyful cause,” Behie said. “The event is the last of our long-standing Stoney Creek traditions that is run strictly by community volunteers for the public and free to attend.”
For more information on how to get involved, contact Behie at connie@santaparadestoneycreek.com.
The Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade is in need of elves.
The organizing committee is looking for hands to assist with not only the parade this year, but also events in the future.
“Some of our committee members are retiring after serving for 11 years,” member and lineup coordinator Connie Behie says. “We’re really in need of new volunteers to ensure that we keep this long-standing tradition alive.”
The committee is looking for a bookkeeper to assist with tracking financials.
It’s also seeking individuals to help with fundraising for the parade and road crew duties on event day.
“The positions are great for any adults who can give a few hours a year in total to their community,” Behie said. “It’s very rewarding to be part of such a long-standing community event, especially on parade day when you see the thousands of happy faces along the route and know you’ve played a role in making it happen.”
The committee also is in need of volunteers to assist with carrying banners for the parade and other duties on event day.
Those positions are open to anyone 12 years of age and up. High school students can apply the hours toward their community service.
The Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade will be held on Dec. 2.
The 61st parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Gray Road, make its way up to King Street and then move west on King to Battlefield Drive.
The event will feature about 75 bands, floats and groups.
Behie said in addition to volunteers, the parade would not be possible without its many generous supporters.
The event is sponsored by Heritage Green Community Trust and further helped along by donations from the downtown Stoney Creek Business Improvement Area, corporate sponsors and local service clubs, she said.
“The parade is all about people coming together for a festive and joyful cause,” Behie said. “The event is the last of our long-standing Stoney Creek traditions that is run strictly by community volunteers for the public and free to attend.”
For more information on how to get involved, contact Behie at connie@santaparadestoneycreek.com.
The Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade is in need of elves.
The organizing committee is looking for hands to assist with not only the parade this year, but also events in the future.
“Some of our committee members are retiring after serving for 11 years,” member and lineup coordinator Connie Behie says. “We’re really in need of new volunteers to ensure that we keep this long-standing tradition alive.”
The committee is looking for a bookkeeper to assist with tracking financials.
It’s also seeking individuals to help with fundraising for the parade and road crew duties on event day.
“The positions are great for any adults who can give a few hours a year in total to their community,” Behie said. “It’s very rewarding to be part of such a long-standing community event, especially on parade day when you see the thousands of happy faces along the route and know you’ve played a role in making it happen.”
The committee also is in need of volunteers to assist with carrying banners for the parade and other duties on event day.
Those positions are open to anyone 12 years of age and up. High school students can apply the hours toward their community service.
The Stoney Creek Santa Claus Parade will be held on Dec. 2.
The 61st parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Gray Road, make its way up to King Street and then move west on King to Battlefield Drive.
The event will feature about 75 bands, floats and groups.
Behie said in addition to volunteers, the parade would not be possible without its many generous supporters.
The event is sponsored by Heritage Green Community Trust and further helped along by donations from the downtown Stoney Creek Business Improvement Area, corporate sponsors and local service clubs, she said.
“The parade is all about people coming together for a festive and joyful cause,” Behie said. “The event is the last of our long-standing Stoney Creek traditions that is run strictly by community volunteers for the public and free to attend.”
For more information on how to get involved, contact Behie at connie@santaparadestoneycreek.com.