Hamilton Fall Garden and Mum Show runs Oct. 20-29

While autumn colours are slow to take hold in our area, for those missing the razzle dazzle of fall, there is must-see event that will provide everyone with all of the colour one could imagine. The annual Fall Garden and Mum Show is a spectacular treasure that can be found right in our own backyard.

This yearly affair is designed not only to wow both novice and seasoned gardeners, it is here to delight visitors of all ages with this year’s theme, “Under The Big Top.” Let your imagination run wild. There is sure to be a delightful surprise around every corner you explore.

Since 1920, the Mum Show has graced our city with spectacular displays. It has grown over the years to provide many additional features to entice visitors to stay for hours. Held at the 20,000-square-foot Gage Park Greenhouse, the display incorporates at least 200 varieties of chrysanthemums with over 75,000 colourful blooms. The city’s horticultural team works tirelessly to create a flower exhibition that literally explodes with colour.

From white to burnt orange, there is a cornucopia of colours brilliantly displayed throughout the greenhouse. Some specimens reach three feet tall or more while others have flower heads that span almost six inches. Petals droop, cascade or swirl. While one long stem may hold a single bloom, another variety might have flowers exploding along the entire length.

Visitors to this show are rarely disappointed. To witness such an impressive presentation of flowers under one roof - even this professional designer gives pause to such a splendid work of art. Whether blooms are miniature or gigantic, simple or exotic, this spectacle – along with all of the incredible features – is without doubt, a must-see event.

While at the show, visitors can take in seminars, see live demonstrations, check out photos of this year’s Trillium Award winners and stroll through the beautiful displays. And don’t miss the vendor’s marketplace.

Under the Big Top is sure to bring all ages together at a time when gardens and outdoor activities are quickly waning. Sheltered from the elements, this fascinating display of colour and offerings is definitely worth the visit. There truly is nothing like it. The show runs from Oct. 20-29 and is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Stop by for a visit. Stay and enjoy the sights. I’ll see you at the vendor’s marketplace.

