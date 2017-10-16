Hamilton Catholic schools celebrate International Walk to School Day

Students all across the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board joined the millions of other students around the world in the movement towards an active, safer and more sustainable transportation lifestyle to kick start International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4.

Elementary schools encouraged students to walk in groups or with friends to school. The students were also allowed to ride bikes, scooters, skateboards or anything that is eco-friendly. This kept children active and healthy, with less traffic and pollution in the air.

Children practised road safety, which is a fun and easy way to learn their surroundings while staying active.

Some schools across the board contributed to the event by wearing yellow shirts. The shirts were designed to celebrate the many benefits of walking and cycling to school and to raise awareness about the Active and Sustainable School Transportation Charter.