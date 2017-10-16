Catholic Children's Aid Society of Hamilton stresses need for foster families during National Foster Family Appreciation Week

The Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton recognizes the inspiring contributions of its foster families during National Foster Family Appreciation Week, Oct. 15-21. The annual Foster Parent Recognition Dinner is being held on Friday, Oct. 20, to thank all of the foster families, and give special recognition to those who have reached milestone years of service.

The society is in urgent need of new foster families, and has recently broadened its eligibility criteria for foster parents.

In most situations, children placed in foster care are reunited with their families, once their parents’ parenting skills have been strengthened with support from the society and community partners.

To learn more about fostering with the Catholic Children's Aid Society, see hamiltonccas.on.ca, or contact Marden Hewitt, resource supervisor, at 905-525-2273, or email marden.hewitt@hamiltonccas.on.ca.

