Cardinal Newman students join Pilgrimage efforts

Close to 3,000 staff and students from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board gathered for the 14th annual Pilgrimage Walk with Christ at Cathedral Catholic Secondary School on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The event began with mass at Cathedral at 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Due to weather conditions, the walk was cancelled. Students and staff had planned to walk from Cathedral on an 8-kilometre trek, up the Wentworth Street escarpment rail trail to St. Anthony Daniel Catholic Elementary School.

Students and staff had to accumulate $25 as a donation. This event was more than just about fundraising. It was about people coming together and working with one another to bring attention to social justice issues around the world.

Donations were collected in support of development projects in Uganda, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The pilgrimage activity also seeks to raise awareness of world hunger and inadequate health care, shelter and education. The funds raised by students in the Pilgrimage Walk will be shared with children in mission lands of the developing south.

Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School was among the groups that contributed to the cause. The school has accumulated over $45,000 to date. Cardinal Newman has provided support in many developing nations, from providing assistance with housing, medical assistance and educational needs. Through the years, the donations were directed to non-governmental organizations to build schools, clinics, roads, homes and irrigation systems.

Some of those funds have supported Kankobe Children’s Home, a non-governmental Christian organization that cares for orphans. The donations will help to renovate the facilities, provide education, food, medicine, guidance, community, care and arrangement of adoption.

In Haiti, the Pilgrimage funds from Cardinal Newman supported St. Gabriel’s Parish in Beau Sejour and Ste. Genevieve Parish. The funds accumulated this year will assist in purchasing medical supplies and support the construction of a new school, a new road, a new rectory and any additional projects. The most important need will be to build a kitchen to help feed the 200 students.

Cardinal Newman Student Kalista Ivankovic said the Pilgrimage Walk gave her an opportunity to connect with her faith and an experience to give back to the world.

“Walking connects us to our faith, even though we did not get to walk it gives others and I an opportunity to reflect on our lives. Just how Jesus carried the cross, the walk would have made us feel closely connected to him throughout our journey,” she said.