Stoney Creek Urban Barn looks to bring warmth to Mission Services of Hamilton

Urban Barn’s annual Blanket the Country in Warmth initiative will support Mission Services of Hamilton, an organization working to help reduce poverty and restore dignity to people who have been socially or financially marginalized in the Hamilton area.

Blanket the Country in Warmth has rallied Canadians to show community support and spread warmth and good vibes, donating more than 58,000 blankets to shelters across the country since 2012.

This year, Urban Barn wants to make a bigger impact by blanketing the country in warmth, figuratively and literally — asking Canadians to support by donating a blanket in-store or online and by sharing a warm message on the Blanket the Country in Warmth website, in-store and on social media by tagging @UrbanBarn and #Blanketthecountry.

The Stoney Creek Urban Barn is located at 1807 Stone Church Rd. E.