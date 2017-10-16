Stoney Creek Business Improvement Area celebrates fall with Pumpkinfest

The Stoney Creek Business Improvement Area held its Pumpkinfest on Oct. 14 along King Street in the downtown core.
The event featured artisans and vendors, characters, games, horse and wagon rides, live music, pumpkin painting and trick or treating.
It also included Halloween costume and pumpkin carving contests with prizes.
