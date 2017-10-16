Dominica hurricane relief fundraiser Sunday in Hamilton

The Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association is holding a fundraising brunch Sunday to help hurricane-ravaged Dominica.

Hurricane Maria battered the island nation on Sept. 19. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to relief efforts.

Sunday’s brunch runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the association’s hall, 754 Barton St. East. Tickets are $25; see accahamilton.com or call 905-385-0925.

Cash donations are also being accepted.