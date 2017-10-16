Dominica hurricane relief fundraiser Sunday in Hamilton

The Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association is holding a fundraising brunch Sunday to help hurricane-ravaged Dominica.
Hurricane Maria battered the island nation on Sept. 19. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to relief efforts.
Sunday’s brunch runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the association’s hall, 754 Barton St. East. Tickets are $25; see accahamilton.com or call 905-385-0925.
Cash donations are also being accepted.
Donations can be made at any Bank of Montreal branch (transit 29242, account 8330 256) or by sending cheque payable to Caribbean North Charities to Commonwealth of Dominica Association, 437 Eaglewood Dr., Hamilton, Ont., L8W 2T1.
