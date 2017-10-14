10 scholarships to be awarded at Liberty For Youth's gala

Liberty For Youth’s 13th annual Power of a Changed Life gala fundraiser is being held Nov. 8 at Carmen’s.

The event features live music by Darin Martin and a silent auction. Ron McKerlie, president of Mohawk College, is the keynote speaker. Ten $1,000 scholarships for post-secondary education will be awarded.

Liberty for Youth is a not-for-profit organization that provides a prevention and intervention mentoring program aimed at youth ages 12 to 25 who are involved in, or at-risk of criminal behaviour.

Tickets are $50 per person or $500 per table. See libertyforyouth.org or call 905-297-7929.