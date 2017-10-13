Bishop Anthony Tonnos blesses new Ancaster high school field

Students at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving season.

Returning this fall for a new school year, students were welcomed with the installation of a new, state-of-the-art turf field, which they recently celebrated with a schoolwide mass and blessing ceremony.

“Today at Bishop Tonnos we are beneficiaries of a strong vision by our board of trustees, under the direction of chairperson Patrick Daly and director David Hansen,” said principal Carmelo Barone.

“On this field, we will strive to live our Catholic values through fair play and sportsmanship, integrity and honesty, playing and competing, creating friendships, and learning life lessons.”

On this field, we will strive to live our Catholic values through fair play and sportsmanship, integrity and honesty, playing and competing, creating friendships, and learning life lessons.

Bringing greetings on behalf of the board of trustees, chairperson Daly thanked staff, past and present, for advocating for a new field.

“New buildings are wonderful, but that does not make a great Catholic school or, in this case, a field,” he said. “It’s the staff, and you are blessed with outstanding staff in every capacity. They are the reason that field is there – their example and their goodness is what made it happen.”

Daly also acknowledged trustee Carolyn Cornale, associate director of corporate services Paola Pace, manager of physical plant and construction Roy Drysdale, and senior facilities manager Paul Ferrie for “all of their work in making the new field a reality.”

The occasion was made extra special, as His Excellency Bishop Anthony F. Tonnos, whom the school is named after, was the honoured celebrant.

Blessing the new field, Bishop Tonnos offered his dedication: “We dedicate it to your honour and to the goodness of sports. Transform this land into a playing field on which respect for rules and the spirit of sportsmanship abide. Instil players and coaches alike with the knowledge that the most important goal is not the triumph, but the struggle, not the victory, as sweet as it may be, but the honour of representing this one school, united in one goal, for one Lord.”



