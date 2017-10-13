Enjoy howling Halloween family fun with the Hamilton Conservation Authority

The Hamilton Conservation Authority has two spook-tacular family fun events coming up at two conservation areas this Halloween.

The third annual Halloween Howl returns to Fifty Point, Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m. Families can enjoy hayrides, a bouncy castle, treat bag decorating, games, a bonfire with marshmallows for roasting and complimentary hot chocolate.

Special guests include Creature Quest with some creepy crawlies, a local fire truck and crew and the Gorilla Cheese food truck. Costumes are welcome.

New this year is Fright in the Forest at Dundas Valley Conservation Area, Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at 5 p.m. Walk the jack-o-lantern trail, learn what’s alive in the forest, take the Night Quest hike, roast marshmallows over a bonfire and visit the trail centre for treats and snacks.