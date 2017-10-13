Nominate a special young person for Ontario Junior Citizen Awards

Do you know a young person who is worth of recognition for the work they do in their community?
If so, you are invited to nominate them for this year’s Ontario Junior Citizen Awards.
Any resident of Ontario age six to 17 is eligible to receive an Ontario Junior Citizen Award.
Nominees may be:
• involved in worthwhile community service;
• special young people who are contributing while living with a physical or psychological limitation;
• individuals who have performed acts of heroism or bravery in the past year;
• individuals showing excellence in personal achievements
• ’good kids' who show a commitment to make life better for others and do more than is normally expected of someone their age.
Visit ocna.org/juniorcitizen for more information or for nomination forms. Nomination deadline is Nov. 30.
A committee of newspaper editors, publishers and the program's sponsors will then select up to 12 individual award winners.
Every nominee will receive a certificate of recognition from their local community newspaper, and the final recipients are invited to a special ceremony in Toronto.
The Ontario Junior Citizen Awards are a public service of your community newspaper.
Almost five million Ontario households receive a paper published by a member of the Ontario Community Newspapers Association. The Association acts on behalf of its members to help them better serve their communities.
