Dundas’ Routes Youth Centre helps with fall cleanup

Routes Youth Centre hosts its annual Leaf Rake Fundraiser every Tuesday in November from 3-5 p.m. Cost is $5 a bag.

To have your leaves raked or for more information, contact Danielle Mably at 905-929-0572 or www.routesyouthcentre.ca.

The centre, based in Dundas, provides a safe place and guidance for youth by building relationships in a safe, social, and caring environment.



