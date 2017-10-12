Women’s Naked Swim for a Cause continues Oct. 22 at the Dundas pool

A small-business owner and United Church minister are preparing to bare it all for their third season of Women’s Naked Swim for a Cause.

Helene Caron and Christina Paradela will shed their clothes Oct. 22 at the Dundas pool, and invite other women to join in.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with refreshments. The doors will then be locked from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for the free swim. Women of all shapes, sizes and ages are welcome. A minimum donation of $5 is requested; all donations over $20 will be receipted.

Caron and Paradela hosted their first naked swim in December 2015. The pair met through their regular visits to the Dundas pool and often discussed topics like body image, eliminating shame, healthy eating attitudes and the liberating benefits and symbolism of water.

Their first swim brought together 42 women who raised more than $1,500 for Danielle’s Place, an eating disorder support and resource centre. Since then, a series of swims has raised $5,000 for both Danielle’s Place and Hamilton Interval House, a transition house and emergency shelter for abused women and their children.

Funds raised by naked swimmers this season will go to The FAB Foundation. FAB — Fit, Active, Beautiful — is a volunteer-led, nonprofit organization that supports young women in acquiring goal-setting skills and improving their self-esteem.

“FAB is well supported by the community ... and we are thrilled that they are willing to put their name on our event to raise the profile of our fundraising efforts,” said Caron.

Along with raising money to change the lives of other women and their children, Caron and Paradela say the skinny-dipping sessions are relaxing and liberating for participants.

“It’s so hard to believe this little idea has reached its third season,” said Paradela. “I still run into women who ask me if we are still doing it because they really hope to come one day.”



