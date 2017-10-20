Ontario Health Coalition in Hamilton Monday to hear hospital horror stories

The Ontario Health Coalition wants to hear from citizens about their hospital experiences.
The group will be in Hamilton Monday at the YWCA, 75 McNab St. South, 5-8 p.m., to collect stories from patients, families and hospital staff.
The coalition says it will organize the stories to generate a public debate about changes needed to protect and improve local public hospital services.
