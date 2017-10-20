Ontario Health Coalition in Hamilton Monday to hear hospital horror stories

Community 07:45 AM Hamilton Mountain News

The Ontario Health Coalition wants to hear from citizens about their hospital experiences.

The group will be in Hamilton Monday at the YWCA, 75 McNab St. South, 5-8 p.m., to collect stories from patients, families and hospital staff.

The coalition says it will organize the stories to generate a public debate about changes needed to protect and improve local public hospital services.

