Hamilton Catholic board students Walk with Christ

Three thousand students and staff from the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board will set out Sunday, Oct. 15 on the 14th annual “Walk with Christ: Justice for the Poor” pilgrimage in a show of solidarity with the world’s poor.

The annual event was established in 2003 as a system-wide service project for Grade 7-12 students to raise awareness about issues in the developing world — hunger, inadequate health care, housing and education — and to create a mechanism through which they could commit their financial and emotional support.

“As a Catholic school system, we are called to identify with the needs of the world to promote Christ’s presence and love for the poor,” says Linda Fama, co-chair of the board’s pilgrimage steering committee.

Each year, thousands of students, staff and parents give up a part of their weekend to walk in solidarity with the poor and to raise money, through pledges, for development projects in Uganda, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

In the past 14 years, the board has raised more than $600,000 for charities in the developing world. This year, participants are being asked to reflect on the significance of eight kilometres — the distance they will walk on their quest for justice for the poor.

What might seem like a short distance to the movie theatre or mall is what many people in the developing world must walk daily to attend school, or to access clean drinking water.

The pilgrimage will begin with a mass at Cathedral High School at 11 a.m.

Donations are always welcome and can be dropped off at any Hamilton Catholic school or at the Father Kennedy Catholic Education Centre, 90 Mulberry St., in downtown Hamilton. Tax receipts will be issued for amounts over $25.



