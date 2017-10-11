Nominate for YWCA Hamilton Women of Distinction awards

You know her. She is the woman who has broken new ground or old barriers. She has inspired and encouraged women to take part in shaping the future of their own lives and their community. She is the woman who has paved the way for women today.

The YWCA Hamilton is inviting nominations for the 2017 Women of Distinction Awards.

Women can be nominated in several categories, including health; arts, culture and design; education and mentorship; business leadership and entrepreneurship; and Young Woman of Distinction.

Nominations close on Nov. 6 at 8 a.m.