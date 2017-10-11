Scary houses on central Hamilton Mountain wanted

If you have decorated the outside of your home in a ghoulish manner for Halloween and you live on the north-central Mountain, Phil Bradshaw wants to hear from you.

The Concession Street business owner is sponsoring a Scare Contest through his Concession Street News Facebook page.

Bradshaw said the contest is open to homes located in the area from the Mountain Brow to Fennell Avenue between Upper Wellington and Upper Gage.

Prizes of $100, $200 and $300 will be the most creatively decorated homes.