Staying up-to-date with screening can reduce the risk of cervical cancer

As part of National Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, Oct. 16 to 20, the Regional Cancer Program in partnership with Cancer Care Ontario is encouraging women to stay up-to-date with regular Pap tests.

The Regional Cancer Program serves Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara, Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk.

It’s estimated that in 2017, about 710 women in Ontario will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 150 women will die from the disease.

The province’s goal is to see 85 per cent of eligible Ontario residents participate in cervical screening, but the number sits at 61 per cent provincially. Locally, the percentage is about 62 per cent.