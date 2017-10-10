St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School begins bountiful adventure

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School is embarking on a hearty venture.

The school’s Health Action Team, composed of 20 Grade 6 to 8 students, is spearheading an initiative that will see the school’s peace garden transformed into a vegetable garden.

The team is getting assistance from public health nurse Carol Fedoryshyn as part of the initiative aimed at fostering student mental well-being and helping others in need. It’s also looking to involve the community in the project.

“I like that we’re changing things up and getting a chance to garden,” team member and Grade 8 student Emma Davies says.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” fellow member and Grade 8 student Vanessa Da Silva said. “It feels good knowing that we’re going to be helping people too.”

The Health Action Team began working with Fedoryshyn on the initiative after student mental well-being was identified as a health priority at the school.

The project promotes five ways to well-being: connecting, learning, being active, taking notice and being creative.

Fedoryshyn said it allows students to connect with their peers and community members who can offer advice, expertise and other support; learn about what is planted and the process behind it; be active; and take notice of what is harvested in terms of smells and tastes.

The initiative also enables students to be creative with respect to how the garden is laid out and what to do with the harvest, she said.

“The idea is, the harvest will be used for a school soupfest, but more importantly the overflow will be used to support St. Patrick’s Church’s De Mazenod Door outreach program, which helps feed those in need in Hamilton’s downtown core,” Fedoryshyn said. “It’s going to be a long process in terms of deciding what we’re going to plant, but things are well underway.”